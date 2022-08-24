The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Another daycare teacher arrested on suspicion of abusing toddlers

Staff members from over 20 daycares have been arrested since the beginning of the year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 12:30

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2022 13:23
A daycare in Israel (photo credit: Zoog Productions)
A daycare in Israel
(photo credit: Zoog Productions)

A woman in her 50s was arrested in Kiryat Malachi on Wednesday on suspicion of abusing the toddlers in her daycare, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

An investigation was opened at the beginning of August after a mother of one of the toddlers reported that she suspected her child was being abused.

The police investigated and arrested the woman once they felt they had collected enough evidence.

More than 20 cases of suspected abuse

Staff members have been arrested from more than 20 daycares since January on suspicion of abusing the toddlers in their care.

THE EDUCATION Ministry is acquiring a system that will connect every camera in every daycare to a single network. (credit: Matteo Bernardis/Unsplash) THE EDUCATION Ministry is acquiring a system that will connect every camera in every daycare to a single network. (credit: Matteo Bernardis/Unsplash)

The Education Ministry formulated a set of reforms at the beginning of the year to try and stem the string of abuses cases including better training for daycare staff, surveillance and licensing. A state comptroller report in May confirmed that the reforms were indeed necessary. 

Despite the reforms, at least 14 daycares had been closed down by April. Since then abuse cases were investigated in one daycare in May, one in June, three in July and two in August.



