The Education Ministry's daycare reforms, including proper training for staff, legally-required licenses for daycares of seven children and over, and more extensive monitoring are greatly needed, the findings of the State Comptroller's report confirmed on Tuesday.

The report found that there was no sufficient monitoring of daycares and that daycare teachers were not going through the proper training at the time of the review, which ended in November. Both these issues are being addressed in the reforms that were introduced by the Education Ministry when it took over responsibility for daycares in January.

Another issue that the comptroller report found was that the law requiring all daycares to be properly monitored and licensed only applies to kindergartens that include seven children or more, meaning that children in kindergartens of six or less are not ensured safety.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Despite acknowledging this problem, the State Comptroller did not include any recommendations on how to address it in the relevant section of the report, and since the Education Ministry reforms are not going to apply to smaller daycares, it seems the issue will not be solved.

The State Comptroller also found that there are not enough daycares available in low socio-economic areas, nor is there ample funding for families in those areas. Furthermore, the process to apply for such funding is extensive, bureaucratic and largely inaccessible.

PARENTS PROTEST the abuse of children in daycares, in Ashdod. (credit: FLASH90)

For those who do manage to apply, the report found that the committee that decides how much funding each family will receive is contracted to a third-party company, and at the time of the review, there was no supervision over its work or results.

In his review of education programs for older children, the State Comptroller found that many aspects were also still not up to the expected standard.

The report stated that there was no proper support for children aged three to four who were being integrated into kindergartens and that while there was an improvement since the last review, there were still large gaps between the number of children aged three to five in kindergartens between Jewish communities and non-Jewish communities.

This can in part be attributed to another problem raised in the report where there was a distinct lack of kindergartens in Arab communities.

For the Arab children who do attend kindergartens, the State Comptroller found that there was no teaching program that was linguistically or culturally suited to them.

Another issue raised in the report was that the implementation of the New Horizon reform was still not satisfactory. The reform was accepted in 2008 and is aimed at creating systemic change within schools and kindergartens with four main goals: Improvement of conditions for teachers including raised salaries, equal opportunities for all students regardless of background, environmental improvement in schools and more responsibilities for the principals.

The review found that while almost a billion shekels are dedicated to the reform every year, there are still problems with the implementation, and not all its requirements are being met.

Lastly, the review found that the monitoring and supportive staff for kindergartens was still not at a level that was satisfactory. This included educational advisors and psychologists being assigned more kindergartens than they can deal with, not enough staff being hired in kindergartens and teachers' assistants not undergoing the compulsory training of 270 hours.