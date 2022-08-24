Iran deal won’t meet Biden’s commitment to stop nuclear weapon - Lapid

US President Joe Biden would not be fulfilling his commitment to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon if it joins the Iran deal as it stands, Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Thursday.

“In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by President Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” Lapid said of the deal.

At the same time, the prime minister said that the US and Israel maintain an open dialogue.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“I appreciate their willingness to listen and work together,” he stated. “The United States is and will remain our closest ally, and President Biden is one of the best friends Israel has ever known.”

Lapid also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose countries are parties to the Iran talks, in recent days, and said he has a “close, almost daily, dialogue with the UK.”

“I told them these negotiations have reached the point where they must stop and say ‘enough,’” he stated.

Israeli officials have also recently discussed the deal with its other non-Iran parties, Russia and China.

Lapid came out against the deal as the US was preparing its response to Iran’s counteroffer to what the talks’ coordinator, the EU, called a “final text” of the agreement.

The prime minister pointed out that, rather than accept or reject the supposedly final draft, Iran made more demands and called for additional concessions.

“This is not the first time this has happened. The countries of the West draw a red line, the Iranians ignore it, and the red line moves,” Lapid lamented.

A renewed nuclear deal will free up $100 billion annually for Iran to spend on spreading instability and terrorism around the globe, the prime minister warned.

$100 bn. a year to fund terrorism and nuclear program

“On the table right now is a bad deal; it would give Iran $100 bn. a year,” Lapid said in a briefing to foreign press. “This $100 bn. a year that will be used to undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe. This money will fund the Revolutionary Guards…It will fund more attacks on American bases in the Middle East. It will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad. This money will go to the people who are trying to kill authors and thinkers in New York. And of course, it will be used to strengthen Iran’s nuclear program.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid briefs foreign press on the Iran Deal and Israel's opposition to it. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

"[$100 bn. freed up a year] will be used to strengthen Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad." Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The removal of sanctions on the banking sector in Iran will free up “financial institutions designated today as supporting terrorism,” allowing them to launder money and help over countries to evade sanctions, Lapid said.

Earlier Wednesday, Politico reported that Russia is eyeing Iran as a conduit to circumvent international sanctions and sell crude oil.

Iranian officials have said they will not join the nuclear deal until the International Atomic Energy Agency closes its investigation into traces of enriched uranium found outside of declared nuclear sites. IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, however, said the probes will not end until Iran provides satisfactory answers to his agency’s inquiries.

Lapid warned that acceding to Iran’s demands endangers the IAEA’s independence.

“It creates huge political pressure on them to close open cases without completing a professional investigation,” he said.

Lapid repeated that Israel will not be obligated by a deal, if it is signed.

“We will act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state,” he said. “We are not prepared to live with a nuclear threat above our heads from an extremist, violent Islamist regime. This will not happen, because we will not let it happen.”

National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata met with his American counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington on Tuesday.

“Sullivan underscored President Biden’s steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel’s capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats, including from Iran and Iranian-backed proxies; and our commitment to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” a White House statement reads.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is expected to meet with Sullivan on Friday, as well.

Iran’s other demand in response to the “final” EU draft was that future presidents US will not be able to leave the deal as Donald Trump did in 2018. However, Biden cannot legally make that commitment. Iran also seeks guarantees that Western corporations will do business with the Islamic Republic, having been disappointed in their reluctance to do so after 2015.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear program. Those restrictions expire over time, ending in 2030. Limits on the manufacture of advanced centrifuges are due to expire next year. The deal does not address Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, proxy warfare, ballistic missile program or other malign actions.

Iran far surpassed the JCPOA’s restrictions for stockpiling and enriching uranium, enriching to 60% purity when only 3.25% is permitted. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% enriched.

The renewed deal, as drafted by the EU, does not extend the JCPOA’s nonproliferation benefits, while offering the same sanctions relief as in 2015.