Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a Ukraine-focused meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

"This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this UN session," Zelensky said over video link. There were deaths and injuries in the missile strikes, Zelensky said, warning that the death toll could rise.

