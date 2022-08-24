The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia launched missiles at railroad station in central Ukraine, Zelensky tells UN

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 18:45

Russia has launched missiles at a railroad station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a Ukraine-focused meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

"This is our life every day. This is how Russia got prepared for this UN session," Zelensky said over video link. There were deaths and injuries in the missile strikes, Zelensky said, warning that the death toll could rise.

Pope won't meet Russian Orthodox patriarch during Kazakh visit - RIA
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 08:31 PM
Biden announces $3 bln in military aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 02:52 PM
Ex-deputy Kirschenbaum's bribery sentence shortened to 7.5 years
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 02:22 PM
Israel Police, IDF thwart weapon smuggling near Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 02:00 PM
Head of Russian-controlled Ukrainian town killed in car bomb
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 11:30 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 14 on suspicion of terrorism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2022 08:38 AM
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 05:43 AM
Ex-Republican Crist wins Democratic nod to oppose DeSantis for FL gov
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 04:03 AM
Nancy Pelosi's husband pleads guilty to drunken driving in California
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:58 AM
Taliban impose 'harsh' limits on Afghans' religious freedom -US panel
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:34 AM
Mexico, Cuba report rare deaths of two patients with monkeypox
By REUTERS
08/24/2022 01:12 AM
Israeli infiltrates into Jordan, returned by police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 10:23 PM
IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in days
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 08:37 PM
Defense Minister Gantz to visit US, Japan on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2022 06:44 PM
Decision to forgive student loan debt could come as soon as this week
By REUTERS
08/23/2022 05:53 PM
