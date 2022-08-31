The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Teacher's strike ends: Government agrees on salary increase

The new agreement will see new teachers paid NIS 9,000 * The labor dispute will be withdrawn from the high court.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 09:26

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2022 09:56
Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli teachers protest as they demand better pay and working conditions in Tel Aviv on May 30, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Teacher's Union strike came to an end on Wednesday morning, as the Finance Ministry and Education Ministry agreed to a salary increase for teachers as part of a new deal, the ministries and union announced. 

The new agreement will see new teachers paid NIS 9,000, with a raise to NIS 10,000 after three years in the education system. Managers will have their salary raised to NIS 19,000. Bonuses of NIS 400-1000 will be offered for teachers with exemplary performances.

In addition to the strike's cancelation, allowing for the school year to begin on Thursday, the labor dispute will be withdrawn from the high court. A more detailed agreement would be released in the coming days.
"After a long struggle we succeeded to bring real good news to educators, protecting their work conditions and improving their salaries for the better of all the education system," said Teacher's Union secretary general Yaffa Ben-David. "This is just the first step that we're taking to treat the much-needed issue in the education system."

The financing of the changes would be discussed and decided by the government, and then the final drafting of the agreement would begin, the Finance Ministry said. 

The conditions of the agreement went beyond salaries. The holiday period was adjusted to have schools open on Lag BaOmer and the Fast of Esther, and the days off were to be transferred to those between Yom Kippur and Sukkot, which will be vacation days chosen at the teacher's discretion. The Finance Ministry announced that it also intended to lengthen summer school until July 31 and it would include grade 4 in the program.

The process of firing will reportedly be streamlined, and the time it takes to receive tenure will be lengthened by three years.

This is a developing story.



Tags education strike school Union
