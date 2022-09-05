The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul - police

The attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate • Number of casualties unclear

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:14

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 11:41
A municipal worker walks in front of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2016. Picture taken January 21, 2016. (photo credit: AFGHANISTSAN LM REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL)
A municipal worker walks in front of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2016. Picture taken January 21, 2016.
(photo credit: AFGHANISTSAN LM REUTERS/MOHAMMAD ISMAIL)

Two people were killed and 11 injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards... there is no information about casualties yet."

Police district head Mawlawi Sabi

No information was available yet about any deaths or injuries to Russian embassy staff, he added.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognize the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.



