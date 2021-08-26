The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Large explosion at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport

Pentagon press secretary confirmed an explosion at Kabul airport.

By SIMCHA PASKO, REUTERS  
AUGUST 26, 2021 17:19
A Taliban fighter runs towards crowd outside Kabul airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (photo credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)
A Taliban fighter runs towards crowd outside Kabul airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video.
(photo credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)
There was a large explosion at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport, Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to a tweet from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby. 
According to multiple sources, at least 15 have been wounded including American soldiers. 
According to the Turkish Defense Minister, there were two explosions outside Kabul Airport, though there was no damage done to Turkish units. 
CNN reports several causalities among Afghans, but these reports are unconfirmed. 
Initial reports say it was a suicide bombing. 
Following reports of the blast, UK Defense Ministry says they are working urgently on establishing what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort, according to Reuters. 
"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the defense ministry said on Twitter.
"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.
The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of an Islamic State terror attack. 
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.


Tags taliban afghanistan Airport Kabul Explosion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Jabless and jobless: What being an anti-vaxxer in Israel should cost - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Efraim Zuroff

Setting the record straight on Ustasha Holocaust crimes - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Ronald Lauder

Israel must make public diplomacy the top of its agenda - opinion

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Gershon Baskin

Can Zionism and Palestinian nationalism live together? - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by