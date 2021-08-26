There was a large explosion at Abbey Gate at the Kabul airport, Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to a tweet from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.

According to multiple sources, at least 15 have been wounded including American soldiers.

According to the Turkish Defense Minister, there were two explosions outside Kabul Airport, though there was no damage done to Turkish units.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

CNN reports several causalities among Afghans, but these reports are unconfirmed.



Breaking: Explosion at Kabul airport, some casualties among Afghans. CNN reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 26, 2021

Initial reports say it was a suicide bombing.

Following reports of the blast, UK Defense Ministry says they are working urgently on establishing what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort, according to Reuters.

"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the defense ministry said on Twitter.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of an Islamic State terror attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.