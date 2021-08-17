The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia wants inclusive government before recognizing Taliban

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 17, 2021 16:03
Russia is in no hurry to recognize the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for an inclusive government to be set up involving all Afghan ethnic groups.
"... We see encouraging signs from the Taliban who say they would like to have a government that includes other political forces," Lavrov told reporters.
"But it would be premature to say that we are going to start making some political steps unilaterally."
Lavrov urged all ethnic groups in Afghanistan to convene for talks on the country's future after the withdrawal of U.S. States-led forces led to the fall of its previous government.
Citing the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Tuesday that talks were underway between ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov and a Taliban representative.
Death of 3 year old in daycare to be investigated by police
Military hero Avigdor Kahalani in serious condition at Ichilov hospital
NATO calls on Taliban to allow departure of those who want
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 04:18 PM
Three US bases ready to take up 22,000 Afghan allies - Pentagon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 02:41 PM
Sex offender Rabbi Ezra Sheinberg released early from prison
Disruptions at Kabul airport delaying medical supply deliveries - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 01:13 PM
Thousands of Afghan rights workers at risk - UN
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 01:13 PM
German president says we share responsibility for Afghan human tragedy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 01:12 PM
Chabad of coastal Mexican town receives its first Torah scroll
Israel no longer needs international aid to put out Jerusalem fires
Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan - official
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 12:25 PM
Palestinian caught carrying knife in Jerusalem's Old City
Turkey in talks with all Afghan parties, welcomes Taliban's messages
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 11:46 AM
Coronavirus in IDF: 1,537 servicemembers infected, 2,703 in quarantine
First German plane evacuated only 7 people from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/17/2021 09:53 AM
