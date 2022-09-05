The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
State Attorney requests extradition of Shai Avital

The request is based on a temporary warrant to have Avital stand trial in Israel on crimes alleged by two complainants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 19:05

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 19:19
Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital (C) poses for a picture with Israeli models during an event on a rooftop in Tel Aviv, on September 17, 2017 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli modeling agent Shai Avital (C) poses for a picture with Israeli models during an event on a rooftop in Tel Aviv, on September 17, 2017
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The international department of the State Attorney's office filed an extradition request for modeling agent Shai Avital, who has been under investigation by Israel Police since July 2021 for sexual offenses, with the authorities in the Netherlands on Monday.

The request is based on a temporary warrant to have Avital stand trial in Israel on crimes alleged by two complainants.

Avital's arrest in Amsterdam

Last month, Avital was arrested in Amsterdam as part of a joint operation by the intelligence division of the Israel and Dutch Police. Israeli police conducted the investigation with the assistance of Interpol, claiming that the arrest itself “went through calmly and without incident.”

“Any wanted suspects that are outside of Israel that receive an international arrest warrant will be arrested anywhere in the world,” according to head, Sub-Commissioner Dror Asraf, head of the intelligence division in the Investigations and Intelligence department.

AMSTERDAM CANAL: At about 2 meters below sea-level, the city is built on 11 million support poles (credit: GAUTAM KRISHNAN /UNSPLASH)AMSTERDAM CANAL: At about 2 meters below sea-level, the city is built on 11 million support poles (credit: GAUTAM KRISHNAN /UNSPLASH)

The Tel Aviv District Police launched an initial investigation into Avital in July 2021 after three formal complaints were filed by his models and accusations of rape were made public on the Israeli investigative TV show Hazinor (The Tube). The models cited instances of sexual harassment, exploitation and other offenses.

In total, 26 women have filed complaints of sexual harassment against the modeling agent.

Circumstances of extradition

Avital was not in the country for the duration of the investigation and was ordered to return to Israel last October for questioning. In return for complying, his attorneys filed a list of demands, including release on bail for an amount to be agreed between the parties, and an alternative to detention.

His lawyers also asked police to allow Avital to meet them in their office before police questioning and urged that the investigation be conducted in a balanced manner and away from the media.



