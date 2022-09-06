The Lod District Court on Tuesday convicted a cleaner who had worked for Defense Minister Benny Gantz as part of a plea deal for contacting the Iranian-affiliated hacker group Black Shadow and offering to spy on the Defense Minister for them.

According to a Justice Ministry statement, the 37-year-old, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, from Lod, offered to supply information from within the minister's house, such as classified documents from his computer.

The attempt was thwarted by the Shin Bet and no classified material was revealed, said the ministry.

Goren Gorochovsky has been sentenced to three years in prison as part of the deal.

Goren Gorochovsky proposed to Black Shadow that he install a virus onto Gantz's personal computer. He contacted the group after reports earlier in 2021 which discussed Black Shadow and its hacking attempts on Israeli targets.

What was the indictment in November?

According to the indictment filed in November 2021, he contacted the group via Telegram under a false identity and said he worked for the Defense Minister.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visiting Japan. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

He told the group that he could assist them in exchange for payment. Next, he sent the Black Shadow representative photographs of a number of items in Gantz's house in order to prove his intentions.

The investigation was carried out with Gantz's knowledge, said the indictment.

This is not the first time Gantz has been the target of hostile intelligence operations.

In March 2019, Gantz's cell phone was hacked, likely linked to Iran.

The Shin Bet told Gantz that he would need to assume that any information on his phone was compromised by groups hostile to Israel, but no classified information was believed to be on the phone at the time.