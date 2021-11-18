The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Cleaner at Gantz's house attempted to provide info to Black Shadow

A cleaner at Defense Minister Benny Gantz's house reached out to hacker group Black Shadow, suspected to be affiliated with Iran.

By ELIAV BREUER, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 12:49

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 13:38
Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz attend a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli minister of Defense Benny Gantz attend a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A cleaning worker for Benny Gantz who allegedly contacted the hacker group Black Shadow and offered them to spy on the Defense Minister had an indictment filed against him with the Lod District Court by the Central District Attorney's Office on Thursday.
The attempt was thwarted by the Shin Bet. Goren was not exposed to classified material due to information security protocols and equipment installed in Gantz's home, the Shin Bet said
The man, a 37-year-old named Oren Goren Gorochovsky from Lod, and his partner have been employed as domestic workers for a few years. 
Goren proposed to Black Shadow that he install a virus into Gantz's personal computer. Goren contacted the group after reports last month revealed Black Shadow and its hacking attempts on Israeli targets.
Goren contacted the group via Telegram under a false identity and said he worked for the Defense Minister. He told the group that he could assist them in exchange for payment. Goren sent the Black Shadow representative photographs of a number of items in Gantz's house in order to prove his intentions.
Items photographed included a desk, computers, a tablet, a box with an IDF label, a locked safe and shredding machine, IP numbers, a package with a label listing the souvenirs that Gantz received as Chief of Staff,  framed photos of Gantz and his family, municipal tax bills and more. He then erased the Telegram chat and the pictures from his cellphone.
Cyber Hackers (credit: REUTERS)Cyber Hackers (credit: REUTERS)
The investigation was conducted by the Shin Bet and Lahav 433's Unit of International Crime Investigations and was carried out with Gantz's knowledge.
This is not the first time Gantz has been the target of hostile intelligence operations.
In March 2019, Gantz's cellphone was hacked, likely linked to Iran. 
The Shin Bet told Gantz that he would need to assume that any information on his phone was compromised by groups hostile to Israel, but no classified information was believed to be on the phone at the time.
This is a developing story.


