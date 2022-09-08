Palestinian caught with pipe bombs, gun in Jaffa

A Palestinian was caught by the Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) of Israel Police carrying two pipe bombs and a machine gun at the Clock Tower in Jaffa on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was in Israel illegally and was arrested and transferred for questioning.

The Yasam officers stopped the suspect after he raised their suspicions.

The background of the incident is under investigation. Police chief Kobi Shabtai headed to the scene of the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Gun carried by Palestinian in Jaffa, September 8, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Spike in attempted terrorist operations in recent weeks

The incident comes after a Palestinian terrorist attacked an IDF soldier with a hammer near the village of Baytin, north of Ramallah, overnight. The soldier shot and killed the terrorist, who was found to also have been carrying a knife.

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet and Border Police officers arrested 11 terrorism suspects overnight in the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Armed clashes broke out during some of the arrests.

This is a developing story.