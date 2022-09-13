After female Arab teachers at a Na'amat daycare center in Holon were racially accosted, the organization announced on Tuesday that it will not open the center on Wednesday in protest.

According to Na'amat chairperson Hagit Pe'er, the Arab teachers will not be returning to work due to the danger posed to them.

As a result, the daycare's nursery will not open and perhaps remain closed starting Thursday due to a lack of manpower.

"I do not intend to allow a reality where workers are afraid to come to their workplace and suffer attacks that give off a bad and pungent smell of racism," Pe'er said. "We will not allow children to be exposed to messages of hate."

Daycares had only threatened to close down recently

The Supervised Daycares and Teachers' Forum had warned previously that daycares would have not been able to open on September 1 in time for the 2022-23 school year.

Workers in the daycare educational system and parents protest in Tel Aviv, demanding better working conditions. July 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The decision was only made after the government raised daycare prices for parents, but that teachers' salaries would increase by dozens of shekels. The forum also said that if there was no solution to this problem, around 1,500 daycares would remain closed.