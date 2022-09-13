The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Female Arab daycare teachers racially accosted, center closes in response

The daycare's nursery will not open on Thursday due to a lack of manpower, as many Arab teachers have chosen not to continue working.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 15:51

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 16:30
PLAYTIME AT the daycare center. (photo credit: SEEACH SOD)
PLAYTIME AT the daycare center.
(photo credit: SEEACH SOD)

After female Arab teachers at a Na'amat daycare center in Holon were racially accosted, the organization announced on Tuesday that it will not open the center on Wednesday in protest. 

According to Na'amat chairperson Hagit Pe'er, the Arab teachers will not be returning to work due to the danger posed to them. 

As a result, the daycare's nursery will not open and perhaps remain closed starting Thursday due to a lack of manpower. 

"I do not intend to allow a reality where workers are afraid to come to their workplace and suffer attacks that give off a bad and pungent smell of racism," Pe'er said. "We will not allow children to be exposed to messages of hate."

"I do not intend to allow a reality where workers are afraid to come to their workplace and suffer attacks that give off a bad and pungent smell of racism."

Hagit Peer

Daycares had only threatened to close down recently

The Supervised Daycares and Teachers' Forum had warned previously that daycares would have not been able to open on September 1 in time for the 2022-23 school year.

Workers in the daycare educational system and parents protest in Tel Aviv, demanding better working conditions. July 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Workers in the daycare educational system and parents protest in Tel Aviv, demanding better working conditions. July 5, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The decision was only made after the government raised daycare prices for parents, but that teachers' salaries would increase by dozens of shekels. The forum also said that if there was no solution to this problem, around 1,500 daycares would remain closed.



Tags education racism Arab Israeli Holon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
5

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by