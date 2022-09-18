US urges Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire with Armenia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in a call on Sunday to keep to a ceasefire agreed with Armenia after violence linked to a dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"He (Blinken) urged President Aliyev to adhere to the ceasefire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement following a call between the two officials.