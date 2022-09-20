Lapid to meet with King Abdullah in New York

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet with Jordaan's King Abdullah Tuesday in New York, on the sidelines of the high-level opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

It's the second meeting between the two leaders since Lapid took office in July.

It comes amid escalating tension between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank.

King Abdullah is expected to address the UN General Assembly today, Lapid will speak on Thursday and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to speak on Friday.