BREAKING NEWS

Four Iranian police officers injured, one assistant killed after protests

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 10:43

Four Iranian police officers were injured and one "police assistant" died from injuries on Tuesday in the southern city of Shiraz following violent protests, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday evening, some people clashed with police officers and as a result one of the police assistants was killed. In this incident, four other police officers were injured in Shiraz," IRNA said.

Fifteen protesters were arrested in Shiraz on Tuesday, according to an official quoted by IRNA.



IDF arrests 13, including hunger-striker, in West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 06:44 AM
Washington Monument vandalized, one man taken into custody
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 06:21 AM
Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war - Scholz
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 04:37 AM
'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns US
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 02:31 AM
Police officer hit by Molotov cocktail, mildly injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 01:31 AM
Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carroll plans new claims against him
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 01:14 AM
Zelensky says military initiative clearly belongs to Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 12:42 AM
US attorney general, Ukraine prosecutor to work on warcrimes prosecution
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:31 PM
West Bank, Gaza Strip crossings to close on High Holidays
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 07:26 PM
Ukraine says Russian referendums will destroy possibility of talks
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 07:14 PM
French court convicts three policemen over 2015 death of Black man
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:54 AM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Michoacan region in Mexico - EMSC
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 11:32 AM
Israel Police apprehend five Palestinian workers in Givatayim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2022 09:34 AM
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike; Russia relocating submarines, UK says
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 08:35 AM
Palestinian man killed in clashes between PA, Nablus gunmen
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
09/20/2022 07:01 AM
