Lapid to UK's Truss: No more compromises in Iran nuclear talks

Israel expects world powers to bring about a more "viable, long-term deal" with Iran, Lapid told Truss in New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 01:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 01:10
Prime Minister Yair Lapid with British coutnerpart Liz Truss in New York on September 21, 2022 (photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid with British coutnerpart Liz Truss in New York on September 21, 2022
(photo credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

World powers must not give in to any Iranian demands during talks to revive the nuclear deal, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a meeting with British counterpart Liz Truss in New York on Wednesday night.

During the meeting between the two, which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Lapid stressed that Europe must not make any compromises in order to achieve a new Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Israel expects world powers to bring about a more "viable, long-term deal" which will answer Israel's many questions regarding its security amid nuclear threats from Tehran.

Lapid offered his condolences to the prime minister on the passing of late Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. He also congratulated Truss, who entered office only days before the Queen's death. 

Israel, UK to close in on expanded free-trade agreement

The two also discussed further strengthening of the relationship between London and Jerusalem, with the leader ordering their respective teams to force through a successful conclusion to negotiations on a free-trade agreement.

British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan was in Israel earlier this year to discuss an expanded agreement between the UK and Israel, it was clear that Trevelyan saw great potential for the business ties between the two countries.



