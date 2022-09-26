The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Initial tranches of men for Russia mobilization arrive at military bases

More Russians traveled to Finland during weekend, according to border data.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 08:34

Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 11:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia's partial mobilization have started arriving at military bases.

"Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops," the British Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update.

Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

"Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops."

British Defense Ministry

Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization beginning Wednesday.

More Russians traveled to Finland during weekend, border data shows

Almost 17,000 Russians crossed the border into Finland during the weekend, an 80% rise from a week earlier, Finnish authorities said on Monday, as the influx of people continued in the wake of Russia's announcement of military mobilization.

Flag of Finland on an army uniform. (credit: Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons) Flag of Finland on an army uniform. (credit: Santeri Viinamäki/Wikimedia Commons)

The border traffic had somewhat calmed early on Monday but remained busier than in the previous weeks, Captain Taneli Repo at Finland's southeastern border authority told Reuters.

"The queues continue to be a bit longer than they've usually been since the pandemic," he said.

Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilization since World War Two, to shore up its faltering Ukraine war, has triggered a rush for the border, the arrest of protesters and unease in the wider population.

Young Russian men who spoke to Reuters after crossing into Finland via the Vaalimaa border station last week, some three hours by car from Russia's second-largest city St Petersburg, said they left out of fear of being drafted for the war.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation."

The Finnish government, wary of becoming a major transit nation, on Friday said it will stop all Russians from entering on tourist visas within the coming days, although exceptions may still apply on humanitarian grounds.



