Putin's plea, Truss' promises: World leaders wish Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah

Greetings came from a wide range of world leaders, spanning from US President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 02:59
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Leaders around the globe sent warm wishes to Jews celebrating the Jewish New Year on Rosh Hashanah, which began on Sunday.

In a tweet sent on Biden's official government account, the US president said he and First Lady Jill Biden "offer warm wishes to those observing" Rosh Hashanah.

"May your prayers be heard and faith revitalized — and may you and your loved ones be inscribed in the Book of Life," Biden added.

UK's Truss addresses key issues in Rosh Hashanah greeting

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who recently discussed a possible relocation of the UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem, promised to "champion the Jewish community" in a short video message for Rosh Hashanah.

"I'm determined to stamp out antisemitism...I will be a staunch friend of Israel," she added. "In that spirit, let me wish you all Shana Tova."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went the extra mile of sending a Hebrew-language tweet on Sunday afternoon, wishing "my friend [Prime Minister] Yair Lapid, Israeli citizens and the Jewish Diaspora warm wishes on Rosh Hashanah."

"May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone."

Lapid thanked Modi in a reply, adding that he hopes the new Jewish year will be a "year of prosperity and happiness for us all."

Putin wants Russia's Jews to 'preserve cultural diversity'

In Vladimir Putin's holiday greeting to Russia's Jewish community, he argued they should make a "contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country."

"The Rosh Hashanah holiday turns believers to high moral guidelines which lie at the foundation of all global religions – humanity, piety and mercy," the Russian president's statement read.

"It is very important that while retaining their loyalty to old spiritual traditions, Russia’s Jews make a hefty contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country, to strengthening interethnic concord and the principles of mutual respect and religious tolerance."

Ukrainian president and The Jerusalem Post's Most Influential Jew of 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country was invaded by Russia earlier this year, also addressed Rosh Hashana in a video address to the Ukrainian people.

"This evening, I want to congratulate the Ukrainian Jewish community and all the Jews of the world on Rosh Hashanah," Zelensky said. "May all prayers for victory, all prayers for peace for Ukraine be heard."



