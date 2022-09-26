Leaders around the globe sent warm wishes to Jews celebrating the Jewish New Year on Rosh Hashanah, which began on Sunday.

Greetings came from a wide range of world leaders, spanning from US President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

In a tweet sent on Biden's official government account, the US president said he and First Lady Jill Biden "offer warm wishes to those observing" Rosh Hashanah.

"May your prayers be heard and faith revitalized — and may you and your loved ones be inscribed in the Book of Life," Biden added.

This Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities will celebrate the birth of the world and the beginning of a new year.Jill and I offer warm wishes to those observing. May your prayers be heard and faith revitalized — and may you and your loved ones be inscribed in the Book of Life. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 25, 2022

UK's Truss addresses key issues in Rosh Hashanah greeting

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who recently discussed a possible relocation of the UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem, promised to "champion the Jewish community" in a short video message for Rosh Hashanah.

"I'm determined to stamp out antisemitism...I will be a staunch friend of Israel," she added. "In that spirit, let me wish you all Shana Tova."

As families come together to celebrate #RoshHashanah I want to wish our Jewish community a happy new year.#ShanaTova pic.twitter.com/ZRcXG7P5Ui — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 25, 2022

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went the extra mile of sending a Hebrew-language tweet on Sunday afternoon, wishing "my friend [Prime Minister] Yair Lapid, Israeli citizens and the Jewish Diaspora warm wishes on Rosh Hashanah."

"May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone."

Lapid thanked Modi in a reply, adding that he hopes the new Jewish year will be a "year of prosperity and happiness for us all."

Thank you my friend, from myself and all of us here in Israel.May it be a year of prosperity and happiness for us all! ♥️ — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 25, 2022

Putin wants Russia's Jews to 'preserve cultural diversity'

In Vladimir Putin's holiday greeting to Russia's Jewish community, he argued they should make a "contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country."

"The Rosh Hashanah holiday turns believers to high moral guidelines which lie at the foundation of all global religions – humanity, piety and mercy," the Russian president's statement read.

"It is very important that while retaining their loyalty to old spiritual traditions, Russia’s Jews make a hefty contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country, to strengthening interethnic concord and the principles of mutual respect and religious tolerance."

Ukrainian president and The Jerusalem Post's Most Influential Jew of 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country was invaded by Russia earlier this year, also addressed Rosh Hashana in a video address to the Ukrainian people.

"This evening, I want to congratulate the Ukrainian Jewish community and all the Jews of the world on Rosh Hashanah," Zelensky said. "May all prayers for victory, all prayers for peace for Ukraine be heard."