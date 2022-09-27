The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanese MPs to convene to elect new president, no consensus on candidate

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on September 29, despite no political consensus on a candidate, state media reported

By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 13:10
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Demonstrators carry Lebanese flags and a banner depicting Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, as they head towards the central bank building during an anti-government protest in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon October 23, 2019
(photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on September 29, state media reported, despite no political consensus on a candidate and dim chances of a sucessful vote.

President Michel Aoun's six-year term ends on October 31, and politicians have voiced concern about no successor being found - warning of even greater institutional deadlock given that Lebanon has also been without a fully functioning government since May.

The session will be held at 11 am on Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The votes of two-thirds of lawmakers in the 128-member legislature are required for a candidate to be successful in the first round of voting, after which a simple majority suffices.

Aoun's term in office

Aoun came to power after a 29-month presidential vacuum in which parliament was unable to agree on electing a president.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is seen in this handout picture released by Dalati Nohra on September 24, 2021, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded video message, in Baabda, Lebanon. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is seen in this handout picture released by Dalati Nohra on September 24, 2021, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly via a recorded video message, in Baabda, Lebanon. (credit: DALATI NOHRA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The stalemate ended with a series of deals that secured victory for Aoun and his powerful Iran-backed ally Hezbollah.

Aoun is limited to one term, and major political parties have not announced any agreement on his successor.



Tags Hezbollah Lebanon Middle East Michel Aoun
