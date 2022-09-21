The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran trying to buy Lebanon with fuel, says IDF chief of staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Iran is trying to establish bases on Lebanese soil as the maritime deal nears conclusion.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 19:37

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 19:56
A Shi'ite Muslim woman carries a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Shi'ite Muslim woman carries a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

As the maritime deal between Lebanon and Israel is in its final stages, Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned that Iran is trying to buy Beirut with fuel and turn establish bases on Lebanese soil.

“Iran, through Hezbollah, is trying to buy Lebanon by supplying fuel, repairing the electricity system and building power plants. Lebanon's energy dependence on Iran can eventually lead to the establishment of Iranian bases on Lebanese soil and the destabilization of the region - and the citizens of Lebanon are the ones who will pay the price,” he warned, speaking at the initiation of the Odem program in Katsrin in northern Israel.

"Lebanon's energy dependence on Iran can eventually lead to the establishment of Iranian bases on Lebanese soil and the destabilization of the region - and the citizens of Lebanon are the ones who will pay the price."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi

“The State of Israel has not and will not receive dictates from Iran, nor its proxies, nor from any other terrorist organization,” Gantz said, adding that the gas production from Karish “will begin on time.”

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV station said Tuesday that Tehran has offered to send 600,000 tons of fuel to Lebanon over the next five months to help the country which has been in economic freefall since 2019. 

Lebanon's Imam al-Mahdi Scouts carry a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER) Lebanon's Imam al-Mahdi Scouts carry a picture of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as they march during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, Lebanon August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

How bad is it in Lebanon?

The majority of the country has only one or two hours of state-provided electricity a day, less than even the Hamas-run Gaza Strip which is blockaded by both Israel and Egypt.

Iran’s embassy in Beirut later said that tankers could be in Lebanon within two weeks. 

On Monday Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the production of gas from the Karish rig “is not related to the negotiations” and that it will start “as soon as is possible.”

"Israel believes it is possible to reach an agreement on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel in a way that will serve the interests of both country's citizens," he said, thanking American mediator Amos Hochstein for his work to reach a deal.

There has been cautious optimism that Jerusalem and Beirut are close to signing an agreement on the maritime border dispute after back-and-forth diplomacy by the United States. On Monday Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the talks are in their “final stages” and that they are heading “in a way that guarantees Lebanon’s rights to explore for gas and oil.”

Lebanon's and Hezbollah's promises are different 

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened to use force to prevent the Karish gas rig from production, which is expected to start in several weeks. Israel sees the rig as a strategic asset several kilometers south of the area over which negotiations are being conducted, and has warned that it will defend it.

Prof. Rear Admiral (Ret.) Shaul Chorev, head of the Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center at the University of Haifa said that the maritime deal would benefit both Israel and Lebanon.

“For Lebanon, it would clear the way for exploration in Lebanon’s promising southern waters and as soon as Lebanon will start producing gas from this area, it will have something to lose and it will think twice before provoking Israel,” Prof. Chorev said. “As for Israel, it is compromising with Lebanon in order to see that the deal goes through and some more stability is brought to the region.”

“For Lebanon, it would clear the way for exploration in Lebanon’s promising southern waters and as soon as Lebanon will start producing gas from this area, it will have something to lose and it will think twice before provoking Israel.”

Prof. Rear Admiral (Ret.) Shaul Chorev

In addition to being officially at war, Lebanon and Israel have an unresolved maritime border dispute over a triangular area of sea of around 860 sq. km., which extends along several blocks for exploratory offshore drilling Lebanon put for tender.

Beirut claims that Blocks 8 and 9 in the disputed maritime waters are in Lebanon’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and parts of Block 9 run through waters that Israel claims as its own EEZ.



Tags Hezbollah Lebanon hassan nasrallah hezbollah hezbollah iran hezbollah terrorist organization iran hezbollah israel and hezbollah israel and lebanon israel hezbollah nasrallah nasrallah iran sayyed hassan nasrallah beirut Maritime security
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by