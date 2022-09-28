Nides: US continues to work with Israel to limit settlement growth

The Biden Administration is working with Israel to limit West Bank settlement growth including in east Jerusalem, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday morning.

"We do not support settlement growth. I made that position quite clear to the government, to all the players...including the Prime Minister," said Nides.

"We will continue to working with the Israeli government to limit any settlement growth outside of green line Israel," he continued.

He spoke with the press at a Jerusalem event in which the US Agency for International Development announced $6.5 million for non-governmental projects to benefit Palestinians.

Aid for Palestinians

Nides clarified that the US plans to spend $500 million on behalf of the Palestinians in 2022, including on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

To date, the Biden Administration has pledged $344 million to UNRWA, even as it weathers charges that some of the textbooks it uses in its classroom include material that is antisemitic material and or incites against Israel. UNRWA has said it has a zero tolerance for antisemitism and has cracked down on such instances when they occur.

Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"We talk to UNRWA all the time. They need plenty of reforms. We have talked to them about their textbooks and their educational opportunities.

"But they do a lot of good work. it's not perfect," he said.. adding that "we want to be in the game with them because we believe its important."

On the topic of the six Palestinian non-governmental organizations that Israel declared to be terror groups, Nides said that the US was still reviewing Israeli evidence and had not made a determination.

Nides appeared confident that Israel would allow for the internet network upgrade from 3G to 4G and 5G, which covers Areas A and B of the West Bank under the auspices of the Palestinian territory.

"We have made significant progress providing an agreement to provide the spectrum that the Palestinians need to get to 4G and 5G," Nides said.

He also announced that the Allenby bridge would be open 24 hours a day starting on October 24th. The 24-hour opening had initially been slated for October 1, but was delayed due to the Jewish holiday season.

"I'm working on my phone now on the Allenby Bridge crossing [issue]," he said.