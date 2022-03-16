Nides: settlement growth infuriates me, doubled down to stop E1

West Bank settlement growth is "infuriating" but not every settler home can be blocked, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said as he explained that he had worked to halt the advancement of the controversial E1 project.

"We can't do stupid things that impede us for a two-state solution. We can't have the Israelis doing settlement growth in east Jerusalem or the West Bank," Nides told the left-wing Americans for Peace Now during a virtual event on Tuesday.

"I can't stop everything, just so we are clear," he said. "I would be lying to you" by giving the impression that it is possible to avert "every single house that is built."

Nides explained that he has to pick and choose his battles. He had however, he said, fought to prevent the advancement of a 3,500 apartment unit project in an area of the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement known as E1.

The Right has spoken of the project's importance in expanding Ma'aleh Adumim and ensuring the preservation of a Jewish corridor around Jerusalem.

A PROTEST takes place outside the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in January against the demolition of structures in the outpost of Homesh in the West Bank (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Palestinian Authority and the international community have argued that it would make a future Palestinian state unviable.

Construction of E1 would be a "disaster," Nides said. "I went full board on E1…It is a very important area which if [built] could cut off any possibility of a capital for the Palestinians," he added.

Nides said he recognized that "Jerusalem is the capital of Israel" but he cautioned that "the final status of Jerusalem would have to be decided by the parties." The former Trump administration also believed that the status of Jerusalem would be finalized through negotiations, Nides added.

He repeated the Biden administration's pledge that it would reopen the Jerusalem Consulate General, which had been a de facto embassy for the Palestinian Authority until former US president Donald Trump closed it in 2019.

"We want to open it," Nides said as he explained that Israel has "aggressively opposed it" and the PA has desired the resumption of that mission. Nides caution that both the Israelis and the PA "have made way too big a deal over this."

The ambassador discussed his concern about the possibility of violence due to the overlap of the Passover, Easter and Ramadan holidays.

Nides spoke out against the PA policy of paying monthly stipends to terrorists and their families.

"These martyr payments … have caused an enormous amount of problems," Nides said. It gives the "haters" an excuse not to support the PA based on the argument that it is "paying for people who killed Jews." Nides explained. He added that he is working with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well the PA to find a way to halt the payments.

Economic measures are important, Nides said as he spoke of the importance of major companies such as Apple and Google opening in Ramallah. It is also important to ensure that Palestinians have 4G technology, Nides added.

Economic peace, however, is limited without a two-state resolution to the conflict, Nides said. "The Palestinians can't be bought off," he said.

Nides cautioned, however, that no such plan was in the offing in the next six months.

"I would be lying to you if I said I had a peace plan ready to roll out," Nides said. "At some point would this administration engage in trying to do something broader? Maybe," he said. In the interim, his job is to preserve conditions for two states, because "a one-state solution is a disaster for everyone involved."