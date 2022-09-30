The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

23 dead after missile strikes civilian convoy near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 09:15

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 09:50

At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of vehicles carrying civilians near the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

A Reuters witness saw about 12 bodies, four of them in cars, and said a missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles at a car market.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The impact had thrown chunks of dirt ino the air and sprayed the vehicles with shrapnel. The windows of the vehicles - mostly cars and three vans, were blown out.

The vehicles were packed with the occupants’ belongings, blankets and suitcases. A body leaned from the driver's seat into the passenger seat of a yellow car, his left hand still clutching the steering wheel.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

19 killed in suicide blast at Kabul, Afghanistan education institute
By REUTERS
09/30/2022 07:50 AM
Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Hapoel Holon in Winner Cup semifinals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 11:49 PM
Biden says US will never recognize Russia claims on Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 10:33 PM
Man accused of posing as federal agent appears poised to enter a plea
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 10:04 PM
US confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 09:00 PM
Erdogan urges Putin to reduce tensions, extend Ukraine grains deal
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:45 PM
Putin: mistakes of military mobilization should be corrected - report
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:32 PM
Jews will be banned from entering Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:16 PM
US soon to announce new sanctions on Iran oil exports - report
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:09 PM
Gilboa Prison rape case to be closed with no indictment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:00 PM
Six states sue to halt Biden's bid to forgive student loans
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 07:42 PM
Entry permits of Kafr Dan residents unfrozen after about two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 07:26 PM
Russian annexation would be dangerous escalation - UN chief
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 07:12 PM
Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 06:12 PM
Putin accuses West of being ready to provoke revolution in any country
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 05:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by