Russian-Israelis at risk of Russian military draft, FM warns

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 16:03

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 16:14

Israeli-Russian dual citizens who are planning on entering or are currently in Russian territory are subject to Russian authorities' laws, including new troop mobilization laws announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, the Foreign Ministry warned in a Friday statement.

Israel will not be able to ensure the possibility of exiting Russia following entry, the ministry added. 

The Foreign Ministry's announcement came shortly after Putin announced the official annexation of four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation.

