The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Putin mourns 'the tragic fall of the USSR' at annexation ceremony

The Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are to be annexed by Russia.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 15:18

Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 15:31
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022. (photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address, dedicated to a military conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, in this still image taken from video released September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: Russian Presidential Press Service/Kremlin via REUTERS)

The ceremony officially annexing occupied Ukrainian territories into the Russian Federation began on Friday at the Grand Kremlin Palace.

During the speech, Putin referred to the "tragic fall" of the USSR, claiming that residents of the eastern Ukrainian provinces were "torn from their native motherland as the USSR was torn apart."

Putin further claimed that these "Russian population with a thousand year history with the motherland" were violently prosecuted by the "Kiev regime," alluding that even teachers, women and children were targeted "for years."

The signing of the accession agreements was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Russian-installed leaders of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as both houses of the Russian parliament.

Earlier Friday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, a legal prerequisite for allowing their absorption into the country. Russia had previously recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics in February.

Disputed referenda in occupied Ukraine

The Friday signing ceremony comes after disputed referenda on joining the Russian Federation in the occupied Ukrainian territories, beginning last Friday and ending on Tuesday.

"The results of the voting have been tabulated, with the overwhelming majority of voters supporting unification with Russia," said the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. The ministry claimed that there had been a high turnout and support for the accession into the Federation ranged from 99% to 87% among the four regions.

While the ministry said the referenda took place with observers and "in full conformity with the standards and principles of international law," refugees told of forced voting at gunpoint, and footage was released of unticked ballots being counted.

Rejection of "sham" referenda

"This farce in the occupied territories cannot even be called an imitation of a referendum," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday night. 

Ukrainian officials have vowed to restore their control over all territories occupied by Russia.

"The Kremlin’s sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday. "The United States does not, and will never, recognize the legitimacy or outcome of these sham referenda or Russia’s purported annexation of Ukrainian territory."

A chorus of countries, including US allies such as Israel and the United Kingdom, said that they would not recognize the results of the referenda. The United Nations Security Council was set on Friday to vote on a draft resolution condemning the referenda. However, Russia sits on the security council as a permanent member with veto powers.

"The Kremlin’s sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

The four territories set to be annexed on Friday comprised around 15% of Ukraine, and formed a land bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which had been seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

Donetsk and Luhansk's Russia-backed separatists have been in conflict with the Ukrainian government since 2014. The regions have a significant ethnic Russian minority.

Kherson's main city was one of the first major Ukrainian population centers to fall in the Russian invasion. The port city of the same name as the region sits at a strategic position at the mouth of the Dnipro River, which bisects Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia has notable sites within its territory, such as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Enerhodar, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.



Tags United Nations United States Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin crimea Annexation Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
2

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
3

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
4

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by