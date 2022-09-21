The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Putin announces partial military mobilization in Russia

Putin claimed the West was trying to "blackmail" Russia with nuclear weapons and warned them that the "wind vane can turn in their direction."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 09:12

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 09:24
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia during a pre-recorded speech on Wednesday. The mobilization will begin immediately.

Only reservists will be called up, with a focus on those with experience, said Putin. The president added that militants in the Luhansk and Donbass Peoples Republics will be considered as soldiers of the Russian Federation going forward.

Putin referred to the Ukrainian government as a "neo-Nazi" regime and claimed that Western countries had "crossed every line" and tried to "blackmail" Russia with nuclear weapons.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind vane can turn in their direction," warned the Russian president.



