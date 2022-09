Ian, which made landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina earlier on Friday, is now a post-tropical cyclone, and should continue to weaken overnight, The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The forecaster said Ian, about 20 miles (35 km) northwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), continues to bring a dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and a high wind threat.