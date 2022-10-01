The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Palestinian fatally shot in clash with Israeli security forces

The suspect, who was initially seriously injured by border police gunfire, was later pronounced dead.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 1, 2022 16:34

Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2022 17:17
Border Police confiscate weapons in Abu Dis (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Border Police confiscate weapons in Abu Dis
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A 17-year-old Palestinian was fatally shot by Israel Border Police officers near the town of Eizariya near Jerusalem, after he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at security forces on Saturday afternoon, according to Army Radio.

Security forces entered the Palestinian town to search for suspects who breached the separation wall in the Abu Dis area, a riot broke out and rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were thrown at security forces, according to police reports.

While the riot was escalating, a suspect, riding a motorcycle, threw a Molotov cocktail at security forces.

The suspect, who was first reported to have been critically injured by border police gunfire, was later pronounced dead.

The IDF calls the incident a "pull attack", meaning an action designed to draw a reaction from the IDF, and when forces react, terrorists will be waiting for them in an ambush, or they detonate an explosive device, as happened last week in Har Bracha and Jenin, according to Walla.

According to a preliminary report, it appears that at approximatly 15:00 Palestinians broke through a gate in the Abu Dis separation wall, a metal gate inside the wall intended for the passage of Israeli security forces from side to side. According to the estimates of military officials, these were two suspects who, after the break-in, left it open.

About 15 minutes after the initial break-in, IDF and border police forces were rushed to the spot, and after initial searches, it was found that gas cylinders had been placed near the gate, after which explosives experts were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Border Police Jerusalem molotov cocktail
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

As Putin’s war sputters, antisemitism seeps into the Russian media

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by