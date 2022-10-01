Palestinian fatally shot in clash with Israeli security forces

A 17-year-old Palestinian was fatally shot by Israel Border Police officers near the town of Eizariya near Jerusalem, after he tried to throw a Molotov cocktail at security forces on Saturday afternoon, according to Army Radio.

Security forces entered the Palestinian town to search for suspects who breached the separation wall in the Abu Dis area, a riot broke out and rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were thrown at security forces, according to police reports.

While the riot was escalating, a suspect, riding a motorcycle, threw a Molotov cocktail at security forces.

The suspect, who was first reported to have been critically injured by border police gunfire, was later pronounced dead.

The IDF calls the incident a "pull attack", meaning an action designed to draw a reaction from the IDF, and when forces react, terrorists will be waiting for them in an ambush, or they detonate an explosive device, as happened last week in Har Bracha and Jenin, according to Walla.

According to a preliminary report, it appears that at approximatly 15:00 Palestinians broke through a gate in the Abu Dis separation wall, a metal gate inside the wall intended for the passage of Israeli security forces from side to side. According to the estimates of military officials, these were two suspects who, after the break-in, left it open.

About 15 minutes after the initial break-in, IDF and border police forces were rushed to the spot, and after initial searches, it was found that gas cylinders had been placed near the gate, after which explosives experts were sent to the scene.

This is a developing story.