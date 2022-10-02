The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia police say 127 people killed after stampede at football match

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 03:49

Indonesian police said on Sunday that 127 people had died and 180 were injured after a stampede following crowd trouble at a football match in the province of East Java overnight.

After the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya had ended, supporters from the losing team had invaded the pitch and police had fired tear gas, triggering a stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Video footage from local news channels showed people rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

The Indonesian top league BRI Liga 1 has suspended games for a week following the match that Persebaya won 3-2 and an investigation had been launched, the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said.

There have been previous outbreaks of trouble at matches in Indonesia, with a strong rivalry between clubs sometimes leading to violence among supporters.

Ukraine aide posts video of troops saying they control key town of Lyman
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:24 AM
IAEA says its chief is expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv next week
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 10:41 PM
Blinken holds call with Saudi foreign minister over Yemen truce
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 10:28 PM
Ben Gvir to arrive in Sheikh Jarrah after tent office set on fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2022 09:47 PM
Fire seen at French embassy in Burkina Faso capital
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 09:15 PM
Gas outflow from leaking Nord Stream 2 pipeline has ended - spokesperson
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 07:03 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Kyushu region in Japan- EMSC
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 06:22 PM
Russia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 05:11 PM
France denies reports of French army involvement after Burkina Faso coup
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 04:52 PM
Russia detains head of Ukrainian nuclear plant for questioning - IAEA
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 03:41 PM
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso capital the day after coup - report
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 03:38 PM
IDF seizes Palestinian terror funds in nightly West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2022 09:34 AM
US Justice Department asks for expedited ruling in Trump special case
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 02:45 AM
US has much to gain from Nord Stream damage, Russia says at UN
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 01:31 AM
Olympics: Russian athletes who don't back Ukraine invasion could compete
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 12:31 AM
