Lula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 23:43

Brazil's national election authority on Sunday began reporting the initial results of the country's presidential election, in which leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva aims to unseat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

With just 0.1% of voting machines counted, Lula had 51% of valid votes, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote on Oct. 30.

Bolsonaro takes lead in initial vote count of Brazil election
By REUTERS
10/03/2022 12:44 AM
Cholera in Haiti has left as many as eight people dead, health official says
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 11:29 PM
Ted Cruz: Biden officials pressured Israel to bow to Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 07:59 PM
Police recommend indicting Joint List MK Cassif for attacking police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 04:26 PM
Sister of an administrative detainee attacks prison guard with scissors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 03:04 PM
Iran launches rocket, artillery strikes on Iraqi Kurds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 02:22 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky says Lyman has been 'fully cleared' of Russian forces
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 01:06 PM
Turkey strikes 23 PKK members in northern Iraq air raid
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:18 PM
Kuwait's government submits resignation to crown prince
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:12 PM
IDF to hold a military exercise in north West Bank Sunday night
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2022 09:01 AM
Ukraine aide posts video of troops saying they control key town of Lyman
By REUTERS
10/02/2022 12:24 AM
IAEA says its chief is expected to visit Moscow and Kyiv next week
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 10:41 PM
Blinken holds call with Saudi foreign minister over Yemen truce
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 10:28 PM
Ben Gvir to arrive in Sheikh Jarrah after tent office set on fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2022 09:47 PM
Fire seen at French embassy in Burkina Faso capital
By REUTERS
10/01/2022 09:15 PM
