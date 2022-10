A sinkhole opened up on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem on Monday amid infrastructure work a the site, according to Israel Police.

Heavy traffic built up in the area due to the hole and police were working to direct traffic to alternate routes.

A sinkhole on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The incident comes just weeks after a sinkhole opened up on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, leading to an exit ramp at the HaShalom Interchange being closed for nearly two weeks.