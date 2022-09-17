A massive sinkhole randomly opened up in the middle of a major and central Israeli highway on Saturday, yet somehow, no one was hurt.

Drivers heading towards Hashalom Interchange in Tel Aviv on Saturday were surprised to find that a rather large sinkhole had opened up in the middle of Highway 20, more commonly known as the Ayalon Highway.

Despite the region being a heavily populated one, in particular with drivers heading to and from family meals for the weekend, no one was hurt.

Thankfully, Fire and Rescue Services reported shortly after the sinkhole opened up that no one was hurt and that no people or cars had fallen in.

Footage from the scene shows a rather large gap between where the pavement ends at the edge of the sinkhole and where the ground begins below it.

Sinkhole opens up on Tel Aviv highway (Credit: Ayalon Routes)

The exit ramp heading into Hashalom Interchange from the north was closed as a result. "Traffic on Highway 20 is open with only 2 lanes and traffic is expected in the area," Israel Police stated.

"Traffic on Highway 20 is open with only 2 lanes and traffic is expected in the area." Israel Police

Not the first - and sadly not the last

Israel has sadly had its fair share of sinkholes in the past. Just two months prior, a man fell to his death after a sinkhole opened up under an illegally-constructed pool.

Klil Kimhi, a 32-year-old from Tel Aviv, was at the pool for a party when he fell into the pit, which had sucked him in after opening up. Footage from the incident shows the water being pulled into the gaping hole, as the partygoers attempt to grasp onto something in order to not be sucked inside.

Last year, the parking lot in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital collapsed due to a sinkhole, as well. By some miracle, no one had been injured during the incident, though three cars did fall into the pit.