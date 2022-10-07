The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Graves of 2 Israeli soldiers killed in War of Independence found after 74 years

Binyamin Eisenberg and Yitzhak Rubinstein were killed in the battle for Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 12:30

Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2022 13:15
Private Binyamin Aryeh (York) Eisenberg (left) and Private Yitzhak Rubinstein (right) were KIA in 1948, the battle of Kibbutz Yad Mordechai. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The burial sites of two Israeli soldiers who were killed during the 1948 War of Independence have been located, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Friday morning.

The resting places of Palmach fighters Private Binyamin Aryeh (York) Eisenberg and Private Yitzhak Rubinstein were found after 74 years in Kibbutz Nitzanim. The decade-long investigation was launched by Eitan Unit for Detecting Missing Soldiers.

The families were notified Friday morning of the discovery. In the coming weeks, a ceremony will be held establishing gravestones for the soldiers.

Rubinstein and Eisenberg were taken captive during the evacuation of the wounded during the battle for Kibbutz Yad Mordechai. Eisenberg was injured and being carried on a stretcher by Rubinstein and medic Livka Shafer when the three were captured by Egyptian forces. In 1952, they were declared killed in action.

Have other bodies been found of missing soldiers?

In 2018, the body of Shafer was found in a mass grave in Kibbutz Nitzanim, having been moved there in 1949. Rubinstein and Eisenberg were discovered by the investigation to have also been moved to that site.

Eisenberg was born in Poland in 1927 and immigrated to Israel in 1946. He enlisted in 1947 into the Palmach, the elite Haganah fighting force.

Rubinstein was born in Ukraine in 1913, and immigrated to Israel in 1938.

"Every Jewish mother should know that we will not cease until we return all the sons to Israeli graves and discover the burial locations of our soldiers of those whose grave sites are unknown.," said Major General Yaniv Asur, head of the human resources division.



Tags Israel IDF War of Independence Haganah Yad Mordekhai
