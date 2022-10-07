The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
One killed in Iraq's Erbil after vehicle explodes - statement

An explosive device attached to the bottom of the car detonated, killing the driver and injuring two women and two children who were in the car.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 15:12

Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2022 16:33
One person was killed and four were injured when a vehicle exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Friday, the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service said.

What happened in Erbil?

An explosive device attached to the bottom of the car detonated at around 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), killing the driver and injuring two women and two children who were in the car, it said in a statement.

The counter-terrorism service has opened an investigation into the incident, the statement added.

A Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, identified the driver who was killed as 41-year-old Hawkar Abdullah Rasoul and the two women injured as Rasoul's wife and sister.

A security member walks as flames and smoke rising from oil wells are seen in the distance at the Bai Hassan oilfield, which was attacked by militants, close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, Iraq, May 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)A security member walks as flames and smoke rising from oil wells are seen in the distance at the Bai Hassan oilfield, which was attacked by militants, close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, Iraq, May 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)

Rasoul was a colonel in the PUK counter-terrorism service, the official said.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which controls the Kurdish government in the capital Erbil, and the PUK, which dominates areas along the Iranian border and is headquartered in Sulaimaniya, are the two main parties ruling the Kurdish region.



Tags Terrorism kurdistan explosive device counterterrorism car Explosion
