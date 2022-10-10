Overnight shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia destroyed a multi-story apartment building causing injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said early on Monday.

"As a result of a missile attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-story residential building was destroyed again," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are injured."

An early Sunday strike in the city killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children. Read full story