Russian strikes hit German diplomatic office in Kyiv - report

The German embassy in Kyiv was hit by Russian airstrikes on Monday, German media outlet Bild reported.

Russian-born journalist and political scientist Sergej Sumlenny, now based in Berlin, tweeted about the attack, asking for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other German officials to issue a response to the airstrike.

“The building where the visa office of the German embassy in Kyiv was located was hit by Russians today. Maybe some Leopards can be sent to check the situation on the ground?” Sergej Sumlenny

Reports indicate that it was the visa office of the German embassy that was hit, according to Euro News Weekly.

Before the airstrike happened

Shortly before the strike, the German government condemned the recent attacks on Ukraine, a government spokesperson said, who also assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Germany's support in a recent phone call.

The spokesperson also said that the partial mobilization in Russia was a mistake.

The attack on the German embassy came within the barrage of Russian airstrikes targeting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.

Reuters contributed to this report.