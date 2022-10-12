The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 08:07

Five blasts were heard in the city of Kherson early on Wednesday, Russian media reported, adding that according to unofficial information air defense systems were launched.

Kherson, the administrative center of the broader Kherson region, was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city's central market. There were no casualties, RIA reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - report
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 02:42 AM
US restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 11:14 PM
Lions' Den terrorist group warns Israel of 'surprises' in coming hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 10:31 PM
IDF downs Hamas quadcopter over northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 09:16 PM
France to step up military presence in eastern Europe
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:09 PM
G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 06:32 PM
Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 05:00 PM
Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 03:26 PM
Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 02:33 PM
Interior Min. Shaked to grant entry to Russians with Israeli spouses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 01:13 PM
Russian strike on Ukraine's Lviv hits power supply, mayor says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:56 PM
Belarus says troop deployment with Russia on border is defensive measure
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:26 PM
Lebanon's Hezbollah green-lights maritime border deal with Israel
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 12:21 PM
PM Lapid to convene security council over Lebanon maritime border deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 11:38 AM
Five French nationals are currently held in Iran
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 09:16 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by