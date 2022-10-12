The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking diesel supplies to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 11:51

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom on Wednesday accused Russia of not allowing the company's convoy of vehicles carrying diesel fuel to access the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after it lost power.

The recently restored power has been cut again, forcing the plant to switch to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said.

Energoatom said there was a Russian missile strike on the plant. Reuters was not able to verify that report.

"Energoatom prepared and sent another batch of diesel fuel to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant," the company said in a statement. "However, as of 10:00 a.m. (0700GMT), the Russian side does not allow the company's convoy of vehicles to pass."



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Hong Kong approves baby version of BioNTech vaccine for toddlers
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:23 AM
Gazprom says shipments to Europe via Ukraine to remain stable
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:13 AM
Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in two days
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:59 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2022 08:21 AM
Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:07 AM
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - report
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 02:42 AM
US restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 11:14 PM
Lions' Den terrorist group warns Israel of 'surprises' in coming hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 10:31 PM
IDF downs Hamas quadcopter over northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 09:16 PM
France to step up military presence in eastern Europe
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:09 PM
G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 06:32 PM
Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 05:00 PM
Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 03:26 PM
Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 02:33 PM
Interior Min. Shaked to grant entry to Russians with Israeli spouses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 01:13 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by