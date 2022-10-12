The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's Khamenei calls anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy - Tasnim

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 13:39

Updated: OCTOBER 12, 2022 13:53

Iran's Supreme Leader called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

"These scattered riots are the passive and clumsy design of the enemy against the great and innovative developments and movements of the Iranian nation," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in the custody of the morality police, have spread across Iran for the last four weeks.



Tags Iran Headline
60-year-old Israeli imprisoned in Japan for drug smuggling dies in cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2022 12:56 PM
Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking diesel supplies to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 11:51 AM
Hong Kong approves baby version of BioNTech vaccine for toddlers
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:23 AM
Gazprom says shipments to Europe via Ukraine to remain stable
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 10:13 AM
Russian missiles hit 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in two days
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:59 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/12/2022 08:21 AM
Blasts heard in Russia-occupied Kherson, Melitopol
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 08:07 AM
Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - report
By REUTERS
10/12/2022 02:42 AM
US restricts visas to Taliban, others over repression of Afghan women
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 11:14 PM
Lions' Den terrorist group warns Israel of 'surprises' in coming hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 10:31 PM
IDF downs Hamas quadcopter over northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 09:16 PM
France to step up military presence in eastern Europe
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 07:09 PM
G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 06:32 PM
Hamas threatens to join forces 'soon' with West Bank violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/11/2022 05:00 PM
Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine says
By REUTERS
10/11/2022 03:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by