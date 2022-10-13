The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Teva manufacturing delays cause ADHD drug Adderall shortage- FDA

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 01:49

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday there was a shortage of Adderall, a treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, following intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA.

US-listed shares TEVA.N of Israel-based Teva were down 1.5% at $7.95 in trading after the bell.

Adderall is an FDA-approved prescription drug made of two stimulants amphetamine and dextroamphetamine.

Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet US market demand through those producers, the US  health regulator said.

According to the FDA's website, supply recovery for different doses and forms of the drug ranges from October 2022 to March 2023.

"It is possible that some people may encounter a backorder (intermittently) based on timing and high demand, but these are only temporary ... and we expect inventory recovery in the coming months," Teva said on Wednesday.

The company will continue to have challenges supplying Adderall for the next two to three months, Bloomberg News reported last week.

