BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts -S.Korea military

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 13:19

North Korea fired artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Friday, South Korea's military said.

Ammunition depot in Russia explodes from Ukrainian shelling -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 12:05 PM
Russian deputy foreign minister: no new signals on US prisoner swap
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 12:05 PM
Norwegian police investigate drone sighting at Kaarstoe gas plant -paper
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 09:13 AM
Russian-backed forces make advances towards eastern Ukrainian town - UK
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 09:10 AM
Mohamed Hadid's Instagram account suspended or deleted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 08:41 AM
Jerusalem mayor: The capital is not burning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/14/2022 07:39 AM
Bahamas records its first case of cholera since 2017
By REUTERS
10/14/2022 12:31 AM
US Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 10:03 PM
Seoul says scrambles fighters as North Korean planes fly close to border
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 07:44 PM
One lightly injured in stone throwing in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 07:36 PM
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights
By REUTERS
10/13/2022 05:13 PM
Israel wins bronze at World Judo Championships
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 04:54 PM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of growing almost 900 marijuana plants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 04:45 PM
IDF rescues American who had heart attack on cruise ship near Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 02:23 PM
Lebanon: Not respecting maritime agreement deprives Israel of stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/13/2022 12:47 PM
