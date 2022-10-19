The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia introduces martial law in occupied regions of Ukraine

A medium level of response - a form of high alert - was also introduced in the border regions of the Russian Federation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 14:56

Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2022 15:19
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday introducing martial law in the four regions of Ukraine recently annexed by Russia, as Russian-installed officials in Kherson announced an evacuation of civilians in the region.

The decree affects the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and is set to take effect on Thursday, pending approval of the Federation Council.

"Let me remind you that in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, before they became part of Russia, there was a martial law regime. And now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I signed a decree on the introduction of military provisions in these four subjects of the Russian Federation. It will immediately be sent for approval to the Federation Council," said Putin on Wednesday during a meeting of Russia's security council, according to RIA Novosti.

A medium level of response - a form of high alert - was also introduced in the border regions of the Russian Federation in accordance with Putin's decisions on Wednesday, according to TASS. The affected regions include Crimea, Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov and the city of Sevastopol.

Ukrainian serviceman prepares to tow a destroyed Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 20, 2022 (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS) Ukrainian serviceman prepares to tow a destroyed Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 20, 2022 (credit: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS)

The medium level of response includes measures restricting the movement of vehicles and the restriction of movement over the entry into and exit from these regions.

The Kremlin stressed that there are no plans to close the borders of Russia.

A basic level of response was issued in the rest of the Russian Federation.

During the security council meeting, Putin claimed that Kyiv is creating a "bandit underground" in Russia and had refused to negotiate. 



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin War Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by