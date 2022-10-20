Violent riots took place tonight in Huwara and at the Tapuah Junction, where four IDF soldiers were sprayed with gas.

According to reports, the commander of a Paratrooper battalion and combat soldiers were attacked and injured by Jewish rioters in Huwara. The forces were attacked with gas spraying when they were trying to disperse the riot, during which stones were thrown at Palestinian vehicles.

It was also reported that rioters sprayed gas at two other combat soldiers later at the Tapuah junction.