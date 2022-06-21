The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Two Israelis indicted for 'racist' ransacking of Palestinian coffee shop

Videos of the attack showed customers getting up from their tables and fleeing to the back of the shop as the Jewish men wearing face masks entered with steel rods and clubs.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 19:44

Updated: JUNE 21, 2022 19:59
Jewish men, suspects of taking part in riots in the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara last month, causing injuries and damage, arrive for a court hearing outside the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem on February 16, 2022 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Jewish men, suspects of taking part in riots in the West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara last month, causing injuries and damage, arrive for a court hearing outside the Magistrate's Court in Jerusalem on February 16, 2022
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Two Jewish Israelis were indicted in Petah Tikvah’s District Court for their “racist” ransacking attack against a Palestinian coffee shop in the West Bank village of Huwara in May.

One of the men, 29, is from the settlement of Elon Moreh and the other, 22, is from Jerusalem. They were accompanied by two minors.

The attack was caught on video and widely circulated. It showed customers jumping up from their tables and fleeing to the back of the shop as the two men wearing face masks entered with steel rods and clubs. They swung the rods, breaking table tops and a glass wall, before leaving.

They also destroyed NIS 20,000 worth of hookahs and associated paraphernalia.

The indictment accused the men of deliberately vandalizing Palestinian property out of “racist” and “nationalist” motives.

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus on March 2, 2018 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces near the Huwara checkpoint, near the West Bank city of Nablus on March 2, 2018 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The men, the prosecution said, were driving along the town’s main thoroughfare when they believed that they saw a Palestinian give them the finger and decided to retaliate. Evidence found on their phones linked them to the attack and also included derogatory statements about Palestinians in the town and their anger at the sight of tinian flags.

The prosecution has asked that the assailants be jailed until the end of the proceedings, to ensure that they are not involved in any further violent incidents.

In January a convoy of settlers under army escort vandalized shops and Palestinian vehicles.

Route 60, the main thoroughfare for the West Bank, rans through Huwara. Both Palestinians and Israelis use that road. Israelis also shop in Huwara.



Tags Israel Palestinians crime court Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by