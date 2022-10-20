The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanese parliament fails again to elect a president

The term of current Lebanese President Michel Aoun ends on October 31.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 11:37

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 11:54
Lawmakers gather in parliament in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lawmakers gather in parliament in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The Lebanese parliament failed again to elect a new president during a vote on Thursday after a series of failed attempts in recent weeks.

Michel Moawad, an independent Lebanese politician opposed to Hezbollah, received 42 votes, 55 MPs voted with a blank slip, one MP voted for Milad Abou Malhab and 17 MPs submitted ballots reading "New Lebanon." In the last attempted vote, 63 MPs cast blank ballots, while Moawad received 36 votes and Salim Eddeh received 11 votes.

House Speaker, Nabih Berri, scheduled a new session to elect a president for October 24 at 11 a.m.

The term of current Lebanese President Michel Aoun ends on October 31. It is unclear what will happen if a new president is not elected by then.

Lebanese MP Michel Moawad casts his vote during the first session to elect a new president at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon September 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR) Lebanese MP Michel Moawad casts his vote during the first session to elect a new president at the parliament building in Beirut, Lebanon September 29, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Hezbollah warns against electing president 'dependent' on US

Last month, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashem Safi al-Din, warned that the terrorist movement would not allow the election of a Lebanese president who is "dependent" on the US, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV.

Din stated some Lebanese "make the mistake of seeking to secure America's interests" in elections or the plan to bring Lebanon out of its current crisis. The Hezbollah official warned that Hezbollah "will not allow and will not accept" the election of a Lebanese president who will follow and depend on the US.

Moawad, the current leading candidate, is the son of former Lebanese president Rene Moawad, who was killed in November 1989 just a few weeks after taking office. According to Lebanese newspaper L'Orient Le Jour, he has strong ties with the US and has hosted a number of US officials in Lebanon, including then US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in March 2019.

It is unclear if Din was referring to Moawad when he mentioned a candidate who "follows the US." The murder of Moawad's father was largely blamed on Syria.



Tags Elections Hezbollah Lebanon president
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by