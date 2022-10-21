The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lapid: UN report on Guardian of the Wall is antisemitic

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 10:11

Prime Minister Yair Lapid called a United Nations report on Operation Guardian of the Walls "antisemitic" on Friday, stressing that the report is "false, inciting and blatantly unbalanced."

"Precisely because I was not prime minister at the time of Operation Guardian of the Walls, I feel obliged to emphasize: the UN report on the operation is biased, false, inciting and blatantly unbalanced," tweeted Lapid. "Not all criticism of Israel is antisemitism, but this report was written by antisemites (as Israel has already revealed) and is a distinctly antisemitic report."

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory announced on Thursday that "There are reasonable grounds to conclude that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory is now unlawful under international law due to its permanence and the Israeli Government’s de-facto annexation policies."

The commission of inquiry was established last year in the aftermath of Operation Guardian of the Walls to "investigate, in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including east Jerusalem, and in Israel, all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up and since 13 April 2021."



