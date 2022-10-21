The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Settlers throw rocks, grenades at Palestinian harvesters

A video released by Yesh Din shows an IDF soldier hand a settler a grenade and direct him where to throw it.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 18:17

Updated: OCTOBER 21, 2022 18:28
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Settlers threw rocks and grenades at a Palestinian family of harvesters and stole their olives near the Palestinian village of Burin in the West Bank on Friday, according to videos released by human rights organization Yesh Din.

The videos showed settlers throwing stones at the harvesters and stealing olives while another video shows an IDF soldier hand a settler a gas grenade and directing him where to throw it.

According to Yesh Din, it's activists alerted the police to the incident, and police officers arrived and confiscated the stolen olives from the settlers.

Yesh Din also reported that two of the Palestinians were injured in the attack and were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The organization added that after attacking the harvesters, the settlers went to the Burin and proceeded to throw stones at the houses, causing thousands of shekels of damage to solar panels that are used to supply electricity to the homes.

Settlers are seen throwing rocks, and an IDF soldier is seen handing a settler a grenade and telling him where to throw it (Credit: Yesh Din).

Zehava Galon condems the attack

Meretz leader Zehava Galon took to Twitter to condemn the attacks.

"Ben Gvir's military force has began an organized attack against farmers," she wrote. "And there stands a soldier and explains to them how to throw grenades."

Galon added that this is a terror organization and warned that "in 11 days, they can be in the coalition" and that if that happened, they "will go with stones and grenades to every house in Israel where there are Arabs, left-wing people or LGBTQ+ people."



