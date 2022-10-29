A terrorist opened fire at Israeli civilians and security forces in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, near the home of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Saturday night.

One Israeli was critically injured and was evacuated by helicopter to receive treatment. Another was moderately injured and four others were lightly injured.

Ben Gvir's family was told to stay inside as Israel Police investigated. Following initial investigations, Israeli security forces believe the shooting was not directed at Ben-Gvir's home, but rather at a military checkpoint near the settlement, in the Hebron area.

"My family is currently being secured under a shooting attack on our home in Givat Avot," Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter. "We're listening to the instructions from security forces."

משפחתי נמצאת כרגע מאובטחת תחת מתקפת יריות על ביתנו בגבעת האבות. נשמעים לכוחות הביטחון. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 29, 2022

Large Israel Police and Shin Bet forces are at the scene, Maariv reported. The assailant was killed, according to Israeli reports, with scans ongoing to determine whether more terrorists were involved in the attack.

This is a developing story.