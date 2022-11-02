The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israeli seriously injured in vehicular-ramming attack, attacker armed with axe

The driver of the car rammed his car into a guard before exiting his vehicle in an attempt to strike him with an axe. The soldier, who was on the ground, fired toward the terrorist and killed him.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 08:48

Updated: NOVEMBER 2, 2022 09:46
Israeli soldiers guard at the 'Bell' Checkpoint, on road 443 near Beit Horon, on January 6, 2019 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers guard at the 'Bell' Checkpoint, on road 443 near Beit Horon, on January 6, 2019
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An Israeli man in his 20s was seriously injured in a vehicular ramming attack near Jerusalem on Wednesday morning.

According to the military, the incident took place near the Maccabim checkpoint near Modi'in

The driver of the car rammed his car into a guard before exiting his vehicle in an attempt to strike him with an axe. The soldier, who was on the ground, fired toward the terrorist and killed him.

Magen David Rescue Services said that it was providing medical care to the man who was conscious with limb injuries and evacuated him to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem.

"The victim was fully conscious with injuries to his limbs. We provided medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding, immobilization of the injuries and pain relief, and rushed him to hospital while administering continuous treatment,” said MDA Paramedics Ishai Rauchberger and Shira Malka.

The scene of the attack near Beit Horon, Nov. 2, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏) The scene of the attack near Beit Horon, Nov. 2, 2022. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Hamas celebrations

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem celebrated the attack, saying that it was in response to Israel’s “crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and our people.”

“The escalating revolution in the West Bank is expanding its location and goals. The occupation is in a state of real confusion and is unable to contain it,” he was quoted by Palestinian Shehab News Agency as saying.

Election-night checkpoint violence

Also on Tuesday, Hadassah University Medical Center said that the condition of the civilian security guard who was seriously injured during a shooting attack at the Shuafat checkpoint in early October has improved.

David Morel, who immigrated to Israel from Brazil in 2017, has gradually regained consciousness.

“He still has a long road of treatment ahead of him, but we are satisfied with the progress he has made so far,” says Dr. Guy Rosenthal, director of the hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit.

Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, was killed in the attack on October 8th. The terrorist, Udai Tamimi, was killed after opening fire at the checkpoint to Maale Adumim two weeks later.

Redeployment of the Yehuda Brigade

On Sunday, the IDF announced that it would redeploy forces to the Yehuda Brigade in the West Bank after five soldiers were wounded in a car-ramming attack near Jericho. That attack came less than 24 hours after a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed a civilian and wounded three others in Hebron.

The troop redeployment comes as concerns have mounted that the escalation in the West Bank has spread from the North, near Jenin and Nablus, to the South.



